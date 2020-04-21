Leota Martha (Inloes) Baker, age 95, of Hamilton, Ohio, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Scipio, Morgan Township, Butler County, Ohio on December 23, 1924, the daughter of Upton and Mary Pearl (Gillespie) Inloes. She is survived by her husband, Nelson, Hamilton, Ohio; son, Terry (Linda) Baker, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Nelta (Bob McNaught), Miamisburg, Ohio; and three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter, Sherry Lynn.

Leota married Nelson Baker on May 17, 1947 in Oxford, Ohio. They resided in Jeffersonville, Ohio for over 45 years before moving back to Hamilton in 1994. Leota worked for the Army Air Forces at Aeronca Aircraft during WW II. and for the IRS in Middletown, Ohio. She was later employed as a bookkeeper for Jeffersonville Farm Service and as an Administrator for the Village of Jeffersonville, Ohio and was also an active member of the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Leota was a dedicated mother first and foremost and especially loved her role as grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing the piano, traveling to see family, cooking and sewing, and pursued painting in her later years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment was held in the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Memorials can be directed to the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church at 13 E. High St., Jeffersonville, OH 43128. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com