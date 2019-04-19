Leroy Fooce, Sr., age 79, of Washington Court House, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Born in Vinton County, Ohio on August 6, 1939, he was the son of the late Arnold and Flora Hazel Baker Fooce.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Beverly Carver Fooce. The two were united in marriage on May 6, 1967.

Leroy retired as a chrome plate operator at MAC Tool. He also worked maintenance at Advance Distribution Center.

In addition to his wife, Leroy is survived by his son, Leroy (Stephanie) Fooce, Jr., of Grove City; step-children: Tonya Ann (Allie) Haynes and Mark (Nannette) Gadomski; grandchildren: Jimmy and Terry Haynes, Mark and Matthew Gadomski, Taylor, Aleia, and Austin Fooce and Madison Pepper; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Wanda) Fooce.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by siblings: Marjorie, Doris, June, John and Walter.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where a funeral service will commence at 11 am on Tuesday. Burial to follow at Highlawn Cemetery.