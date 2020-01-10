Leroy "Ed" "Goose" Mongold, of Newark formerly of Washington Court House, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus Ohio. He was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on May 3, 1954 to the late Leroy Junior Mongold and Catherine Suttles Carr. Ed was a "Super Trucker"

Ed is survived by his son Bret Gleadell, daughters Lori (Jerry) Havens and Brandi Wood, Brothers Tom (Kim) Mongold, Randy Mongold and Keith (Lori) Mongold; Sisters Kathy (Mike) Saltz, Shirley (Lester) Moore, Debbie Curnutte and Dolly (Bob) Arians; 20 grandchildren and 3 great grandchild, Fiancé Sandy Wickliff and her 3 sons and one daughter in law.

Funeral Services will be held at 5:00PM on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H., with Pastor Jason Yoakum officiating. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00pm until time of service.