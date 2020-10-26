Lester Jester, 73, of Frankfort, Ohio died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 8:28 a.m. at the Valley View Care Center near Frankfort where he had been residing since 2002.

He was born November 15, 1946, in Pickaway County, Ohio to Schuyler and Margaret Louise Parker Jester. He lived most of his life Ross County.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Dewey, Junior, Linda and Florence Jester, Rose Marie Butts, Nora Keeton and Betty Nichols.

He is survived by a sister, Susan Harris of Mount Sterling and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place with burial of the cremains at a later date in New Holland Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

