Lewis Daniel George, 77, of Washington C.H. died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Lewis was born April 24, 1942, in Ross Co., OH to Robert and Opal Zimmerman George. He was a retired pizza delivery driver.

He was preceded by his parents and two brothers, Robert and John George.

Lewis is survived by four children, Wendy George, Danny Camp, Mary (Jim) Ingram and Randy Cline; 13 grandchildren; his girlfriend, Vicki Mason and a sister-in-law, Vicki George.

A private visitation will be observed by the family and cremation will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

