LEWIS EDWARD THOMAS, age 70, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:51 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on January 25, 1950 in McDowell County, West Virginia to William and Roxie Bott Thomas. He was a 1969 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Lewis proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired from Dungarvin, a privately owned company based out of Columbus; Lewis provided care and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Lewis attended the Christ Victory Church in Bloomingburg. He enjoyed singing, writing, and playing music, hunting, fishing, making-up silly stories for his grandchildren, and being with his family.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wanda Pitts, Sharon Parker, Wilma Keaton, Wade Thomas, Jerry Thomas, and Margaret Hansel; sister-in-law, Robin Thomas; and brothers-in-law, Jim Smalley, Ray Manns, Carl Parker, Moses Pitts, and Ed Hansel.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Donna Marie Manns Thomas, whom he married on October 19, 1970; children, Kathy (Willard) Shull, Clinton (Cindy) Thomas, and Roxanne (Steve) Malone; grandchildren, Aaron (Renee) Shull, Jacob (Rebekah) Shull, Jesslynn Munson (Shull), Keirsten Thomas, Joshua (Brittany) Thomas, Natalie Malone, Clayton Malone, Abigail Malone, and Cayden

Malone; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Levi, Abram, and Emma; and siblings, Josie Smalley, Robert (Sue) Thomas, Andrew (Mev) Thomas, Steve (Rose) Thomas, Randy (Sandy) Thomas, William (Norma) Thomas, Linda Manns, and Ralph (Judy) Thomas. Also surviving are several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Sterling Freewill Baptist Church, 15938 Cook Ave., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, with Brother Patrick Mayle officiating with burial to follow at the Bloomingburg Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday evening from 5-7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summers Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfunrealhome.com.