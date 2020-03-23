Lila Lee Oliver, 73, of Washington CH passed peacefully on March 17, 2020 at St. Catherine's Manor following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born on October 1, 1946 in Vinton County to the late James and Margaret (Rehl) Shockley.

Lila is survived by her husband Billy Oliver, whom she married May 17, 1984; her children, Lori (Don) Massie, Steve Newton and Kevin Newton; and sisters, Donna, April and Faith; as well as, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and her many friends.

A private service is planned at the Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

