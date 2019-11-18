LILLIAN B. JONES, age 78, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 5:02 p.m. at her home.

She was born on November 5, 1941 in Fayette County to Wanda Clemmer Whaley. Lillian retired from Kroger in Washington CH after thirty-four years of service. She had been a faithful member at the Crossroads Christian Church for several years. She enjoyed going to church, reading her Bible, and being with her family.

Lillian was preceded in death by her mother; her husband and soulmate, Hartley "Junebug" Jones, whom she married on August 22, 1958; son-in-law, Charles Frazier; and several siblings.

Survivors include her daughters, Wanda (Scott) Mickle of Washington CH, and Rhonda Frazier of Tennessee; grandsons, Shane Larch and his fiancé, Keisha Ryan, and Ryan Mickle and his fiancé, Dana Strimbu; great-grandchildren, Sadie Larch and her boyfriend, Tyler McKnight, Hartley Larch, Shaelyn Larch, Brantley Garringer, AnnaLynn Ryan; siblings, Alden (Mary Ellen) Long of Washington, David Long of Michigan, Rose Marie (George) Pennington of Greenfield, and Patty Kelley of Florida; adopted son, Michael (Pam) Larch; and granddaughter, Tosha (Rick) Niciu. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church, 175 Halliday Way, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Adam Lynch officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfunearlhome.com