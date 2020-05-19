Lillian Lola Bauman, 92, of Sabina, passed away on Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 at her home. Lillian was born to Clark and Dorothy (Casto) Harris on March 2, 1928 in West Virginia. In her youth she worked at the Candy Kitchen in Washington CH and also at Candle-lite. She was the owner of Bauman's Upholstery when she retired and went on to become an avid golfer, having a hole in one to her credit. She loved organizing family dinners and playing bingo. She is survived by: a son Jim Bauman of Washington CH; a son-in-law Garland Dale Thomas of Tahlequah, OK; a sister Jane (Robert) Adams; her faithful companion for many years, William Hale, and his children Jay (Debbie) Hale, Jana (Kevin) Reser, Jannelle (Chris) Carson. Grandchildren: Ryan (Jenny) Bauman, Jared Bauman, Julie (Brad) McIntosh, Jennie (Johnny) Morrison and Jeromy (Cathy) Thomas. Great grandchildren: Austin, Haley, Taylor, Caleb, and Maddie Bauman; Joshua Thomas; Victoria Coats; Kiyam, Samuel, Olivia, and Lillian McIntosh; Lilli, Ryland, and Addie Bauman; Jacob and Alexis Morrison. Lillian was preceded in death by ﬁrst husband William Elmer Bauman, second husband Kenny Bond, daughter Patricia K. (Bauman) Thomas, and siblings Marie, Ivy, Myrtle, and Walter. A private visitation will be at the Littleton Funeral Home with a public graveside service on Friday, May 22 at 1:00 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Fayette County, Ohio's Hospice Aﬃliate. To send ﬂowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lillian L. (Harris) Bauman, please visit our ﬂoral store.



