LILLIAN PATRICIA "PAT" HOWARD, age 85, of Jeffersonville, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 10:38 p.m. at Hospice of Dayton.

She was born on June 18, 1934 in Bolivar County, Mississippi to Charles and Alice Crawford Hollis. After high school graduation, she was married and stayed at home to raise her five children. Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, going to thrift stores and auctions, collecting glass paperweights, and being with her family.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger Stanley "Stan" Howard; and nine siblings.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, William Donald Howard Sr.; children, Cathy Ann Byrd, William Donald "Bill" Jr. (Paige) Howard, Patricia Alise (Vincent) Basset, and Stacey Howard; grandchildren, Casey, Jennifer, Michael Wayne, Alysha, Nathan, and Ella Claire; and sister, Lillian (Bill) Lackey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com