Linda J. Cox, 70, of Washington Court House, and formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed January 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary Catholic Church (8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY), on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30am. Friends may visit from 9:30am until the time of the service with a luncheon to follow. On Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11am, a Memorial Mass will be held at St Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, WCH. Friends may call one hour prior to the service with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Fayette County. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com