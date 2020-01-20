Linda J. Cox

Service Information
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH
45169
(937)-584-2431
Obituary
Linda J. Cox, 70, of Washington Court House, and formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed January 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary Catholic Church (8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY), on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30am. Friends may visit from 9:30am until the time of the service with a luncheon to follow. On Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11am, a Memorial Mass will be held at St Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, WCH. Friends may call one hour prior to the service with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Fayette County. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
