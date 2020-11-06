LINDA L. BROWN, age 76, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 28, 1944 in Washington Court House, Ohio to James and Mary Cottrell. She resided in Washington Court House for most of her life and was a member at Heritage Memorial Church prior to moving to Beavercreek. She is survived by her husband, Gary Brown; son, Scott (Carla) Brown; and her brother, Jimmy Cottrell. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com