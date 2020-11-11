LINDA LEE STROUSE, age 60, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. at her home.

She was born on July 27, 1960 in Fayette County to Ronald and Sylvia Shelton Althouse. Linda attended Miami Trace High School. She was currently employed at Court House Manor where she worked in Housekeeping. Linda was a member of the VFW Post 3762 and a former member of the Eagle's Lodge 423. Linda was best known for being kind, compassionate, and giving. She enjoyed her jewelry, her animals, and being with her family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and her step-father, Tom Williams.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Sonny Strouse, whom she married on October 26, 1999; daughter, Tara (Jeff) Grim; grandchildren, Austin Grim, Seth Grim, Brianna Grim, and Jake Grim; great-grandchild, Kason Smith; brother, Ronald (Teresa) Althouse; nephew, Tyler Althouse; great-niece, Lacey Althouse; step-sister, Tammy Clark; and her faithful canine companion, Sophie.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the White-Oak Grove Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com