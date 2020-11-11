1/1
Linda Lee Strouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LINDA LEE STROUSE, age 60, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. at her home.

She was born on July 27, 1960 in Fayette County to Ronald and Sylvia Shelton Althouse. Linda attended Miami Trace High School. She was currently employed at Court House Manor where she worked in Housekeeping. Linda was a member of the VFW Post 3762 and a former member of the Eagle's Lodge 423. Linda was best known for being kind, compassionate, and giving. She enjoyed her jewelry, her animals, and being with her family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and her step-father, Tom Williams.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Sonny Strouse, whom she married on October 26, 1999; daughter, Tara (Jeff) Grim; grandchildren, Austin Grim, Seth Grim, Brianna Grim, and Jake Grim; great-grandchild, Kason Smith; brother, Ronald (Teresa) Althouse; nephew, Tyler Althouse; great-niece, Lacey Althouse; step-sister, Tammy Clark; and her faithful canine companion, Sophie.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the White-Oak Grove Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved