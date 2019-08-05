Linda Faye Long, 79, of Frankfort, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3 a.m. in Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center, Frankfort. She was born on January 26, 1940 in Dayton, a daughter of the late Lester L and Carrie K. Ireland Long.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Joy A. Brown.

Linda was a 1958 graduate of Frankfort High School. She retired as a rural mail carrier at the Frankfort, Ohio Post Office.

In keeping with Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. Linda asked that family and friends attend a graveside service which will be held on Saturday. August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Linda requested that instead of flowers, contribution be sent in her memory to Concord Township EMS, PO Box 616, Frankfort, OH 45628, , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43215. Those wishing to sign Linda's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.