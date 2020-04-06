Linda Lou Barton, 79, of Washington CH passed away April 3, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Linda was born in Lees Creek, Ohio to the late Harrison West and Mary Ellen (Camp) Bernard. She had retired after many years of service for the State of Ohio Board of MRDD. She will be remembered for her giving spirit and selfless dedication to her friends and family.

Along with her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Barton, a son, Michael Wheeler, Sr., a granddaughter, Lindsey Jacobson; and, siblings Barbara Allen and Larry Bernard.

Survivors include her children; Melissa Hagler and Cathy Stiffler; grandchildren, Michael Wheeler, Jr., Slade and Cole Hagler, BJ Christianberry, Susan Kuhn, Peggy Payton, Richie Stiffler, Chris Furness, Luann Doctor and Buddy Evans; 16 great grandchildren; 18 great great grandchildren; sister, Judy Bernard Campbell; and brother, Richard Bernard. She also leaves behind many extended family members and her many friends.

Arrangements will be at the convenience of the family. No public services are planned at this time. Care of the family has been entrusted to the Roberts Funeral Home.

