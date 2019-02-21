Linda Lou Stephenson, 82, of McCordsville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 12:50 p.m. shortly after arrival at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, IN. She had been in failing health.

Linda was born September 9, 1936, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Frank Melvin and Florence Mabel Yeoman Brown. She was a 1954 graduate of Washington High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from The Ohio State University in 1958. She formerly lived in Mt. Gilead and had moved to Indiana last October from Washington Court House.

She was a registered nurse with her nursing career spanning over 35 years.

Linda was member of the First Presbyterian Church in Washington Court House. She loved nursing and helping other people; going to flea markets and craft shows and her Ohio State Buckeyes.

After graduating college, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Ronald Stephenson on July 26, 1958. They enjoyed 55 years together before his death on March 2, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, James Purcell.

Linda is survived a daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Michael Vandall; a granddaughter, Emily Vandall, all of McCordsville, IN; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Joanne Stephenson of Middletown, Ohio; a sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Alvin Dorn of Washington Court House; two sisters-in-law, W. Sue Kuehne and her husband, Robert, of Okemos, MI and Lynda Purcell of Inverness, FL; close friends, Barbara Vandall and Taylor Harrington and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Monday, February 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington Court House, officiating. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home two hours prior to the service on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 3747 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com