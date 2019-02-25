Obituary
The funeral for Linda Lou Stephenson, 82, of McCordsville, IN, formerly of Mt. Gilead and Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Monday, February 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Anne Vandall gave a tribute in memory of her mother.

Pallbearers for the burial in Highlawn Cemetery were, Alan Yeoman, Tim Williams, Gray Marshall, Kevin Brown and Roger Kirkpatrick.

Linda, a retired registered nurse and widow of Larry R. Stephenson, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, shortly after arrival at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, IN. She had been in failing health.
