Lisa R. Miller, 52, of Jamestown, OH died Monday, May 11, 2020, in Dayton. She was born July 19, 1967, in Jacksonville, FL She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miller; son, David Mogren; mother, Mary Rhoads Thevenin and brother, Scott Minnery. Lisa is survived by her father, Terrance Thevenin of Dayton; children, Mindy Thevenin of Dayton and Christopher Mogren of Tennessee and two grandchildren. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.