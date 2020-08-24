LITTLE DRAGON, age 63, of Blacklick, Ohio, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 7:48 p.m. at Otterbein Senior Care in Gahanna.

He was born on February 23, 1957 in Pike County. He was a martial arts enthusiast and owned and operated a gym in Fayette County prior to moving to Columbus. After his move, he opened a food pantry for people in need and held various Bible studies in the Columbus area. He enjoyed going to the movies and had a passion for nature and the great outdoors.

Little Dragon was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ralph Cockerill.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra Jane Cockerill, whom he married on December 15, 1987; mother-in-law, Betty Cockerill; sister-in-law, Jackie Forster; niece, Amanda Forster; and nephew, Cameron Forster.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Maurice Traylor officiating with burial to follow at the Cochran Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.