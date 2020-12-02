1/1
Lloyd Alfred Doss
Lloyd Alfred Doss, 84, of Frankfort, Ohio died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:27 p.m. shortly after arrival at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Lloyd was born February 27, 1936, in Clothier, West Virginia to James Melbourne and Margaret Sheridan Wright Doss. He lived in Logan County, WV most of his life, growing up in Proctor Hollow and Amherstdale. He was a 1954 graduate of Man WV High School.

He proudly served as a sergeant in the U. S. Marines during the Korean Conflict.

Lloyd worked for Nationwide Insurance Company, starting in Charleston, WV, then transferring as a sales manager in Logan, WV. He then worked at the home office in Columbus, OH before becoming a sales manager in Waverly, OH. He then became an agent in Washington Court House for 24 years before retiring in 1998. For the next seven years he was a driver for McKesson Corporation.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Ray Doss and twins, George and Jack Neal Doss and two sisters, Betty Yvonne Wright and Virginia Doss.

He is survived by loving wife, the former Bonnie C. Bennett; a son, Lloyd A. "Buddy" Doss, Jr. and his wife, Paula; two daughters, Melissa Gutierrez and her husband, Tony of Galena, OH and Whitney

Ritz of Chillicothe; four step children, Danny (Lisa) Johnson, John (Leana) Johnson, Jr., Lisa (Chris) Hilson and Joyce (Rick) Eagle; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four step grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren.

The funeral will be Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. James Patrick Wright, Bishop with the Church of God, officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Harmony Baptist Cemetery in Sand Fork, WV.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at kidney.org.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
