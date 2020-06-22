Lloyd M. (Andy) Anders, age 82, passed away June 22, 2020. Born on June 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Sarah Smith Anders. Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as an auto mechanic. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Day Gilmerr Anders. Also left to cherish his memory are sons: Michael (Lee) Anders, Luke (Misty) Anders, Matthew (Kelly) Anders and John Anders; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mark (Sam) Anders and Roy Lee (Happy) Anders; grandson, Jacob Anders; one brother and two sisters. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Whiteman Cemetery, South Solon. Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.