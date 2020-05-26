Lois Jean Cherryholmes Duff Rhoad, 87 of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away surrounded by family at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Lois was born November 12, 1932, to Delbert Owen and Gladys Powell Cherryholmes. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington City Schools. She worked as a secretary for the county and area extension offices and later as a clerk in the Fayette County Probate and Juvenile Court. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Dwight Duff in 1980. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, John Rhoad. Also surviving are her children, Debra Duff (William) Diley and David (Lisa) Duff; grandchildren, Jason (Emily) Duff and Marc Duff, one great granddaughter and two sisters-in-law, Martha Cooper and Maryann (Dean) Earl. She will also be sorely missed by her devoted kitty, Miss Boo. The family would like to extend their profound appreciation to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County for making it possible for Lois to remain in her home. In accordance with her wishes, Lois will be cremated, with services at the convenience of the family. The family would like to suggest that anyone wishing to make a remembrance, consider Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, the Fayette County Regional Humane Society, 153 South Main Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or the Bloomingburg United Methodist Church, 5 Cross Street-NE, Bloomingburg, Ohio 43106. Arrangements were completed by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.