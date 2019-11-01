LOIS L. WIELAND, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12:30 a.m. at the Mount Carmel East Hospital.

She was born on October 15, 1932, to Jesse C. and Hattie M. Conrad Boyer. She was a 1951 Greenfield McClain High School graduate. Lois was a member of the Heritage Memorial Church where she was actively involved in music and playing the piano, she also had a special love for animals.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin D. Wieland, whom she married on January 5, 1952 and spent 66 years of life together, daughter Gail Ann Wieland, siblings; Doris (Llyod) Smith, Helen (Ray) Buchanan, Betty Brown, Mary (Charles) Londergan and Paul Boyer and brother-in-law Jim Clickner.

Survivors include her children; Greg (Carol) Wieland, Cindy (Robert) Elrich, Steve (Patricia) Wieland, grandchildren; Kurt (Raye Anna) Wieland, Megan (Mike) Wright, Ryan Elrich, Nicholas Wieland and Brooks Wieland, great-grandchildren, Henson and Hansel Wieland, Mack and Macy Wright. Siblings; Dale (Ruby) Boyer, Loyd E. (Cara) Boyer, Ruth Ann Clickner as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Pastor Bruce Morrison and Rev. Joseph Duvall officiating with burial to follow in the Washington Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 US Highway NW, Washington CH, OH , 43160. Arrangements have been entrusted in the Summers Funeral Home.

