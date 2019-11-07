The funeral service for Lois L. Wieland, age 87, of Washington CH, was held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Pastor Bruce Morrison and Rev. Joseph Duvall officiating. Special music was provided by Teri Summers, and Eric Pitstick.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Greg Wieland, Steve Wieland, Kurt Wieland, Robert Elrich, Ryan Elrich, and Mike Wright.

Mrs. Wieland passed away peacefully from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Mount Carmel East in Columbus. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.