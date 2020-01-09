Lora Lee Prater, age 78, of Hillsboro, Ohio passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, Florida. She was born on January 30, 1941 in Lebanon, Ohio the daughter of the late Wade Leonard Ihle and Lillian Grace (Evans) Ihle. Lora worked at Fayette Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse for 31 years. She is survived by two grandchildren, Kayla Prater-Kelley of Hillsboro and Kortney (Tyler Talbott) Prater of Hillsboro; nine great grandchildren, Emmalynn Kelley, Brayson Kelley, Tenley Kelley, Corrah Kelley, Everson Kelley; Keyrra Talbott, Jayda Talbott, Keegan Talbott, and Irelyn Talbott, a daughter-in-law, Shannon Oppy Prater of Hillsboro; a special friend/sister, Christiane Cowsert of Orange City, Florida and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill "Ted" Prater on December 31, 2011; her son, BG Prater on December 10, 2016 and a sister, Carolyn Hall on May 25, 2011. A celebration of life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday January 17, 2020 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. Pastor John Fitzgerald will be officiating. Graveside services will take place at 2:00 p.m. following the celebration of life on Friday January 17th in the North Monroe Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc