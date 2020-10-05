1/
Loraine A. Sowers
Loraine A. Sowers, 93, of Clarksburg, died suddenly on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at 11:39 a.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born on Tuesday, March 8, 1927 in Fayette County, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Susanna Minshall Allen. On August 21, 1944 she married Elmer E. Sowers and he preceded her in death on March 28, 1989.

She is survived by one son, David Sowers of Columbus, three grandchildren, David (Sharon) Sowers II of Frankfort, Don (Belinda Mullins) Sowers of Clarksburg, Dale (Samantha) Sowers of Frankfort, seven great grandchildren, Nathan, Tiffany, Danika, Brent, Quentin, Haley and Katie, two great – great grandchildren, Silas and Tyson and several nieces and nephews.

Loraine was a 1945 graduate of Washington C.H. Senior High School. She had worked at J.C. Penny and she retired as a cook with the Adena Schools at the Clarksburg School. She was an active member at the Brown's Chapel United Methodist Church, a member of the UMW of the church and she taught Sunday School for many years. She helped her husband and grandson work their farm and was a member of the Clarksburg Grange.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg with Rev. Michael Wright officiating. All attending the service are asked to wear face masks. Public calling hours will not be held. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Loraine on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
