Loren "Les" Lester Bower, Jr., age 80, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Madison Health Hospital in London, Ohio. He was the son of the late Loren Lester Bower, Sr. and Josephine (Jackson) Bower. Les proudly served his country in the United State Navy. He retired following 34 years in banking as President & CEO of Fayette County Bank in Washington C.H., Ohio, Vice President at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio, Private Banking Specialist at U. S. Bank in Columbus, Ohio and he was also President & CEO of Colonial Staircase & Woodworking Co. which he specialized in circular staircases. He was a member of the Kiwanis International in Washington C.H. and he was Past President and former longtime member. He was also a longtime member of the Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 and a former longtime member of the Washington Court House Planning Commission. Les became a member of the Masonic Lodge on December 12, 1967 and was Worshipful Master at the Fayette Lodge and at the Highland Lodge. He was the District Deputy Grand Master (7th District), Secretary at the Highland Lodge, Administrator at the Highland Lodge for the Mitchell Fund, 7th District Rep. for the Ohio Secretary's Association. He was also a High Priest and Secretary for the York Rite Hillsboro Chapter 40, and Secretary for the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Highland County Club. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, watching the sunsets and birds, and he loved fishing and spending time with his family. Les is survived by his wife, Penny Bower; three children, Debbie (Doug) Rinehart of Wilmington, Bradley (Janet Geissinger) Bower of Clarksville, and Stephanie (Barry) Dewees of London; four grandchildren, Dirk Zachary Rinehart, Heather (Justin) Keith, Kimber Geissinger, and Tyler Geissinger; two great grandchildren, Max McDowell and Anna Keith; his first wife of 30 years and mother of his children, Joyce Ann Bower and several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Winifred "Winnie" Jones. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite service will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by Highland County Veteran Honor Guard service on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Temple Mitchell Fund, P.O. Box 38, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or to the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc