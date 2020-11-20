1/
Loren Theodore Vincent Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Loren Theodore "Ted" Vincent, Jr., 85, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. his home.

Ted was born April 30, 1935, in Fayette County, Ohio to Loren Theodore and Mary Ellen Yeoman Vincent. He was a 1953 graduate of New Holland High School and was a lifelong resident of Fayette County.

Before his retirement, he was a teacher at the Great Oak Equine School in Washington Court House. He had previously been a milkman for Med-O-Pure Dairy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Douglas Allen Vincent, and two brothers, Kenneth and Jack Vincent.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rena Joan Hursh, whom he married June 19, 1954; four children and their spouses, Mitch and Terri Vincent of Washington Court House, Brenda and Dave Hensgen of Leesburg, Pam and John Hardy of Washington Court House and Debbie and Jeff Justus of Circleville; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; three brothers, Lester Vincent and his wife, Zana, of Grove City, Robert Vincent of Florida, and Rick Vincent and his wife, Karen, of Grove City, and a sister, June Hughes and her husband, Dick, of London, Ohio. Also surviving and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved