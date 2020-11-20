Loren Theodore "Ted" Vincent, Jr., 85, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. his home.

Ted was born April 30, 1935, in Fayette County, Ohio to Loren Theodore and Mary Ellen Yeoman Vincent. He was a 1953 graduate of New Holland High School and was a lifelong resident of Fayette County.

Before his retirement, he was a teacher at the Great Oak Equine School in Washington Court House. He had previously been a milkman for Med-O-Pure Dairy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Douglas Allen Vincent, and two brothers, Kenneth and Jack Vincent.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rena Joan Hursh, whom he married June 19, 1954; four children and their spouses, Mitch and Terri Vincent of Washington Court House, Brenda and Dave Hensgen of Leesburg, Pam and John Hardy of Washington Court House and Debbie and Jeff Justus of Circleville; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; three brothers, Lester Vincent and his wife, Zana, of Grove City, Robert Vincent of Florida, and Rick Vincent and his wife, Karen, of Grove City, and a sister, June Hughes and her husband, Dick, of London, Ohio. Also surviving and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

