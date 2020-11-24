1/
Loren Theodore Vincent Sr.
A graveside service for Loren Theodore "Ted" Vincent, Jr., 85, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with Jon R. Creamer officiating. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Ted, husband, of Rena Joan Hursh Vincent, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at his residence.



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Holland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Memories & Condolences

November 23, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jomi Ward
November 20, 2020
Aunt Joann and family,

I was so sorry to hear about uncle Teddy. You have my deepest sympathies and your in my thoughts and prayers.

Amy Perry-Back
Family
