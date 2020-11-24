A graveside service for Loren Theodore "Ted" Vincent, Jr., 85, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with Jon R. Creamer officiating. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Ted, husband, of Rena Joan Hursh Vincent, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at his residence.