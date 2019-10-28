Lorene "Renie" Janasov, age 85, passed to the next life on the morning of October 25, 2019 at Court House Manor where she resided. Renie was born on June 10, 1934 in Loveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Eliza Jane (Fox) Isaacs.

She was married to George Janasov for 55 years and they resided in New Vienna, Laughlin Nevada and Washington C.H.

She was preceded in death by her husband George, a son Daniel, and 9 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by a son, Steve (Suzie) Janasov of Washington CH. and was blessed with several grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Renie's memory may be made to a .

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.