Lori Lynn Mcdonald, born March 16th, 1962. Lori was born in Fayette county to Marion McDonald and Loretta Stanley-Potter. Preceded in Death by her Father Marion, her Mother Loretta, her Grandparents (Campbell and Helen Stanley) and many other friends and loved ones. Lori gained her wings and reunited with these lost loved ones on July 1st, 2019. Lori is survived by her two children, Heidi Mcdonald (Washington C.H.) and Ross Lawson (Washington C.H.), her sisters Camela Mcdonald and Beth (Loyd) Wood. Three grandchildren, Walyon Mcdonald, Jordyn Lawson and Holly Harris. Nieces Courtney Potter, Brooke (Harley) Johnson and Jessica Mcdonald(Joe). Lori passed away peacefully at her home in Washington Court House. Many friends and family came to call on her as she was loved by so many. Lori was a giving soul and hardly knew a stranger. If you were lucky enough to know her, you knew a true friend. There will be a memorial service to be announced. Lori has donated her remains to research and has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Heartland Hospice 116 Morris Rd. Suite C Circleville, Ohio 43113