Lorie Cain, 57, of London, Ohio died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where she had been admitted earlier in the day.

Lorie was born September 8, 1961, in Fayette County, Ohio to Paul Ellsworth and Barbara Ruth Rosenberger Saltz. She lived most of her life in Pickaway County before moving to London in 2007.

She was a lead for Restoration Hardware in West Jefferson, Ohio.

Lorie was preceded in death by her father in 1996, and a brother, William Saltz in 1972.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Cain whom she married December 9, 2017; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Michael Jackson of Washington Court House; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Stacey Stuckey of Frankfort; a step son, Ronald Ryan Cain of London; six grandchildren, Haley Brickles, Marcus, Mason and Marie Jackson, Taylor and Gaige Stuckey; two step grandchildren, Brooke (Josh) Hart and Lindsay Jackson; her mother, Barbara Saltz of New Holland and two brothers, George Saltz of Clarksburg and Michael Saltz and his wife, Cathy, of Sabina.

The funeral will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Michael Hodge, pastor at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland Monday from 4-6 p.m.

