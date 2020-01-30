Lovell Howard Williams, 84, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11:54 p.m. at his residence.

Lovell was born September 2, 1935, in Elton, West Virginia to Wilbur Erskin and Lockie Maude Harrah Williams. He had formerly lived in Washington Court House but lived most of his life in West Virginia before returning to Washington Court House in 2014.

He was a retired coal miner.

Lovell had been a member and elder of the Church of Christ in Hinton, WV and currently was a member of the Fayette County Church of Church. He was an avid hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and a sister.

Lovell is survived by his wife, the former Erma Elizabeth McGuire, whom he married August 14, 1954; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Cathy Williams and a daughter Gloria Darlene Weaver, all of Washington Court House; five grandchildren, Mindy (Jason) Conklin, Chasity (Shane) Looney, Bridget (Jeff) Humphrey, Ronald Williams, II and Amber Schweitzer; 11 great grandchildren, Chloe, Austin and Mallory Conklin, Katlyin and Marrissa Hughes, Jeffery Humphrey, III, Halaina Williams and Kyler, Kenedie, Madison and Jakob Schweitzer and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. A graveside service with burial of the cremains will take place in Hinton, WV.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue or the Fayette County Church of Christ, 504 East Temple Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com