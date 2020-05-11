Lucinda Marie (Glispie) Jones, 48 – Passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 8, 2020. Lucinda was born October 3, 1971 in Fayette County, OH to Robert Glispie and Karen(Kingery) Hall. She was a full-time mom and homemaker, avid cook, gardener, camper, seamstress, crafter and many other talents as she saw no limits as to what she could do. She always put her family first, taking care of her husband and daughters, to spoiling her beloved granddaughter Lucy. Lucinda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, Mammaw, daughter, sister, niece and friend. She is preceded in death by her twin sisters, Karen and Kay, maternal grandparents Roy and Lucy Kingery ( South Plymouth), Paternal grandparents, Samuel and Cora Glispie (Milledgeville), Mother in law Jane Jones (Blanchester) and Sister in law Sharon Jones (Blanchester). She is survived by her husband of 27 years, James "Jim" Jones, Samantha, Karlie, Clare Jones. Her parents, Karen (Roger)Hall, Robert Glispie, her favorite person- Corina "Lucy" Jones, sisters Mindy (Shawn) Wilson, Amanda (Jason) Wickline, Sister in law, Sandy (Mark) Runyon, brother in law John (Pam) Jones, Step sons , Travis, Jesse and Matt Jones, Grandchildren- Ricky, Megan, Ashley, Jessica, Isabella and Grace Jones. Nephews and nieces, Lucas Morris, Jakeb Cockerill, Austin and Kyle Wickline, Caleb, Josh and Seth Runyon, Tina Jones and Holly Ball. Great niece Alexis and great nephews, Kasen and Konner, several aunts, uncles. cousins and friends. Burial will be under the direction of Littleton's Funeral Home. You may go to their website to leave a message for the family. In honoring Lucinda's wishes for cremation and she will be laid to rest in Milledgeville – Plymouth Cemetery with only immediate family attending. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends.



