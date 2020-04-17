Luke Murphy, stillborn, passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020.

Luke is preceded in death by his great maternal grandfather, Don Wightman and great paternal grandparents, James and Janet Murphy, Sr.

Luke is survived by his parents, Kyle and Robbin (Wightman) Murphy of Hillsboro, brother, Hunter Murphy, maternal grandparents, Robbie and Melinda Wightman of Washington Court House, paternal grandparents, James and Linda Murphy, Jr of Hillsboro, great maternal grandmothers, Nancy Wightman of Washington Court House and Sharon Clemans of Xenia and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside Service will be 1:00pm Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

