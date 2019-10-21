The funeral service for Lulu B. Haines, age 94, of Washington CH, was held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Dan Justice officiating. The eulogy was presented by Homer Penwell and had been written by her daughter, Jean.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Cary and James Stolzenburg, Brandon, Robert, and Josh Penwell and Neil Dewitt. Honorary bearers were Darius White, Robert Vernon, and Thomas Ortlieb.

Mrs. Haines passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.