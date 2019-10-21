Lulu B. Haines

Guest Book
  • - Mike & Kelly Annon
  •  
    - Cheryl Wilson Rodriguez and family
  • "R.I.P Lulu"
    - Anna Ward
  • "Very sweet lady you will be greatly missed."
    - Anna Ward
Service Information
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-6078
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
990 Highland Ave
Washington Court House, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
990 Highland Ave
Washington Court House, OH
Obituary
The funeral service for Lulu B. Haines, age 94, of Washington CH, was held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Dan Justice officiating. The eulogy was presented by Homer Penwell and had been written by her daughter, Jean.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Cary and James Stolzenburg, Brandon, Robert, and Josh Penwell and Neil Dewitt. Honorary bearers were Darius White, Robert Vernon, and Thomas Ortlieb.

Mrs. Haines passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.
Published in Record Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
