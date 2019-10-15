LULU PENWELL HAINES, age 94, of Washington CH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 12:37 a.m. at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She was born on May 11, 1925 in Clarksburg, Ohio to Charles Edward and Bessie Barton Cottrell. Lulu was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she was involved in many activities and also taught Sunday School. She loved being with her family and church family as well as camping, cooking, and reading her Bible. She worked for many restaurants in Washington CH throughout the years and retired from Ferno Washington in Wilmington.

Lulu was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Robert Penwell and Robert Haines, her children, Carey Stolzenburg and Kenny Jones, one brother and one sister.

Survivors include her children, David (Mary) Stolzenburg, Francis Stolzenburg, Ella Jean (Jerry) Howe, Hazel (Lamond) Poole, Sherry (Neil) DeWitt, Ruth Ann Penwell, Robert Penwell, andHomer (Kathy) Penwell; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence Cottrell, as well as special friends, Phyllis Robinson, Susie, Nancy, Louise Harris and Debbie Cottrell.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 990 Highland Ave., Washington CH. OH 43160 with Rev. Dan Justice officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Friends may call at the Summers Funeral Home on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 until the time of service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com