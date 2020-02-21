Lynda Williams 73, of Washington C.H. passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Fayette County on October 31, 1946 to the late Homer and Dorothy Jordan Cyrus.

She loved spending her free time researching her ancestor's through genealogy.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Dannie Williams in 2015; brothers Jack Jim and Robert Cyrus and her sister Vivian Bryson.

Lynda is survived by her son David (Kimberly) Williams of Washington C.H., daughter Elizabeth Williams of Washington C.H., grandchildren Logan, Sara and Katey Williams also her best friend Stella Aills.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 10:00AM at Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM