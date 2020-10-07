1/
Mabel Clay
Mabel "Jane" Clay, 92, of Greenfield, went to be with her Lord on Monday evening, October 5, 2020 at Signature Care and Rehabilitation in Chillicothe. She was born on Tuesday, March 27, 1928, in Highland County, the daughter of the late William and Anna Marie Cadwallader McConnell. On November 8, 1958 she married Doyle K. Clay, and he proceeded her in death on January 12, 2015.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas D. (Diane) Clay of Illinois, Steven D. Clay of North Carolina, Lori Ann (Brian) Henkle of Chillicothe, one grandson, Travis Stewart, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy (Meredith) Nicley, Betty Chaney, Barbara McConnell, Mary McConnell, and one brother, James (Mary) McConnell.

Jane was a 1946 graduate of the Edward Lee McClain High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Union Central Life Insurance Company in Cincinnati. She was a member at the Greenfield United Methodist Church for over fifty years, and she taught Sunday School as well, for ten years. She was a member of the Greenfield Homemakers Club. Jane loved knitting, reading, traveling, gardening, and collecting music boxes. Jane used her love of knitting to knit over twelve hundred toboggans, and she donated them to needy children.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Greenfield Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. The ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield is serving the family. All those attending the service will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers Jane's family asks that everyone bring children's mittens or hats to donate in Jane's memory or donate to the First Church of God Five Loaves Ministry, 780 E. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601, www.chillicothefcg.org. Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Jane on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.

Published in Record Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 381-3066
October 6, 2020
Lori Henkle
Daughter
