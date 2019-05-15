MARCINE ROSE DAUGHERTY, age 90, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 6:02 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on March 4, 1929 in Lawrence County to Riley and Nellie Arbaugh Ingles. Marcine stayed home to raise her children and work on their family farm. She had been an active member at the Maple Grove United Methodist Church since 1961. She enjoyed quilting, reading, baking, collecting recipes, the great outdoors, and wildlife.

Marcine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carey V. Daugherty, whom she married on August 7, 1948; infant son, Sam Daughtery; siblings, Forrest Ingles, Ralph Ingles, and Darlene Knapp; and brother-in-law, Jack Miller.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Jack) Baseheart, and Mike (Angie) Daugherty; grandchildren, Tracy (Bob) Baseheart, Darrell (Trang) Baseheart, Brian (Sydney) Baseheart, Chrys Woodworth, John Daugherty, and Nathan Daugherty; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Orville (Phyllis) Ingles, and Shirley Miller. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Catherine's Manor for the amazing care they provided.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with John Silveous officiating with burial to follow at the Good Hope Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.