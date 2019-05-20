The funeral service for Marcine Rose Daugherty, age 90, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Jon Silveous officiating.

I'll Fly Away, The Old Rugged Cross, and Take My Hand were songs played and sang by Neil and Thelma Rowland.

Pallbearers for burial in the Good Hope Cemetery were Bill Baldwin, Ralph Ingles, Doug Miller, Richard Ingles, Jimmy Ingles and Johnny Ingles.

Mrs. Daugherty passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Catherine's Manor.