Margaret Ann Lloyd, 87, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, December 2, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Court House Manor Assisted Living where she had been residing the past year.

Mrs. Lloyd was born March 16, 1932, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Harry and Alma Hooks Lemons. She was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School and was a lifelong resident of this community.

She formerly was a bookkeeper for Grove Davis.

On December 31, 1951, she married Richard Howard Lloyd. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2019. She was also preceded by her parents; a daughter and son-in-law, Tereasa Lynn and Carl Moore; a brother, Harry Lemons and a sister, Edna Marie Fannon.

She is survived by three children, Richard Joseph Lloyd and his wife, Sandra, of Radcliff, KY; Sheila Lloyd and her companion, Laura Halloran, of Washington Court House and Julie Cox of Jeffersonville; four grandchildren, Sheena (Christopher Lucas) Huseby, Felicia (Shean Bunch) Cox, Brittany (Keith Smith) Cox and Bethany (Joseph Self) Benson; 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Jackson, pastor at the Bible Baptist Temple, officiating.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229 or the of Central Ohio, 3380 Tremont Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221.

