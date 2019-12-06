Margaret Ann Lloyd

Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Washington Cemetery
Obituary
A graveside service for Margaret Ann Lloyd, 87, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 Noon in the Washington Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Jackson, minister at the Bible Baptist Temple, officiating.

Pallbearers were Chris Lucas, J.D. Self, Keith Smith and Ann Trapp. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Mrs. Lloyd, a retired bookkeeper and widow of Richard H. Lloyd, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Court House Manor Assisted Living where she had been residing the past year.
