A graveside service for Margaret Ann Lloyd, 87, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 Noon in the Washington Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Jackson, minister at the Bible Baptist Temple, officiating.

Pallbearers were Chris Lucas, J.D. Self, Keith Smith and Ann Trapp. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Mrs. Lloyd, a retired bookkeeper and widow of Richard H. Lloyd, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Court House Manor Assisted Living where she had been residing the past year.