Margaret D. Bowdle, 93 of New Holland died 9:54 am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House following an extended illness.

She was born March 26, 1926 in Clarksburg, OH to the late Cary "Doc" & Genevieve Blanche Marine Dennis. She was predeceased by her husband, Elza Clifford Bowdle who died in May of 1998.

Surviving are her son in law, Daniel M. Brown, of New Holland, OH; granddaughters, Daniella Thomas and Cassie (Justin) Long; great grandchildren, Amy Thomas, Carson Long and Gracie Long; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; a sister-in-law, Georgia (Norval) Shepherd, of Circleville, OH, long time friends Gordon & Nancy Writsel of New Holland, OH; and neighbors Tim and Rhonda Keaton and Mark & Shelly Seymour.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her only daughter, Carol Anne Brown; an infant granddaughter, Mendy Brown; and four brothers, Louie, Ralph, Tom, and David Dennis.

Margaret attended the Atlanta United Methodist Church. She had worked at General Electric in Circleville, Fitzy's market in Williamsport and at several local businesses in New Holland. Margaret enjoyed visiting with many friends at Smitty's Bar in New Holland. Those who knew her would agree that Margaret was one of a kind and never at a loss for words. She will be greatly missed by those who are left to cherish her memory.

The family wishes to extended a special "thank you" to the staffs of St. Catherine's and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Margaret and compassion shown to our family during this difficult time.

In an effort to reduce exposure of the current virus to your family and ours, we have decided to have a private graveside service in New Holland cemetery, with Pastor Sam Harnish officiating. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer for all family & friends. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Atlanta United Methodist Church, c/o Jaime Heath 24960 Moler Road Williamsport, OH 43164.

