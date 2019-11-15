Margaret E. McDonald 71, passed away on Thursday November 14, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Delaware, Ohio on February 23, 1948 to the late James and Thelma Barcus Willis.

Margaret was a member of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church and for over 40 years opened her home to care for working family's children.

In addition to her parents Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Joel McDonald, sister Carolyn Lanham.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Melanie (Sean) McSeveney of London, son Craig (Nichole) Wright of Arkansas, Step-sons Kirk (Terri) McDonald of Arizona, Troy (Stephanie) McDonald of Washington C.H., Grandchildren Emilee (Danny) Allibritton, Owen Wright, Page McSeveney and Brooke McSeveney, Kadin McDonald, Skyler McDonald, Shaylee McDonald and sister Maxine (Keith) Brown.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday November 18, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Sugar Creek Baptist Church., with Mike Henry officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family call at the Church on Monday November 18, 2019 from 11:00am until time of service.

Funeral arrangements made by Morrow Funeral Home, Jeffersonville.