Margaret Payne 76, of Washington Court house passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 at Saint Catherine's Manor. She was born in Greenup County in Kentucky on October 19, 1942 to the late Chaney and Mary Carpenter Kesner.

Other than he parents Margaret is proceeded in death by her husband Sherwin Payne.

Margaret is survived by her sons David (Rhonda Wheasler) of Wilmington, Daniel Payne of West Virginia, brother Ken (Beverly) Kesner of Missouri, grandchild Kendra (Nate) Baker of Chillicothe and a great-grandchild Graelyn Baker.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Wednesdays June 19, 2019 from 4:00PM-6:00PM at Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM