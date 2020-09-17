MARGARET JEAN WILSON, age 89, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:38 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor or Washington CH.

She was born on October 28, 1930 in London, Ohio to William and Myrtle Deneca Lindsay. Margaret was a stay-at-home Mom and also worked as a housekeeper for many; she was blessed with the gift of caring. She was a faithful member at Heritage Memorial Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, antiques, going to the flea markets with her husband, and being with her family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil Ray Wilson; children, Dan Ramsey, Cyndi Shay, and Rick Ramsey; great-grandson, Hayden Chance Ramsey; and siblings, Martha Moore, and Jim Lindsay.

Survivors include her children, Bill Ramsey, Bugs (Melodi) Ramsey, Deanna Ramsey, and Kellie (Mark) Michael; step-children, Robert (Belinda) Wilson, Lucinda (Steve) Mongold, Joseph (Jeanette) Wilson, Donna Johnson, and Brian (Tina) Wilson; grandchildren, Charity, Angel (Jeremy), Tiffany, Willie, Scott (Beth), Elizabeth (Derek), Remick, Imara, Jamison, Kameron, and Michell; fourteen great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Moni Ramsey.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sue Thomas and the loving staff at St. Catherine's Manor and also to the ladies of the nursing home visitation ministry at Heritage Memorial Church.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 US Highway 35 NW, Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Justin Siler officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at the Paint Township Cemetery in London at the convenience of the family

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com