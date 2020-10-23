Margaret Louise Berry, 93, of La Rue, died peacefully Wednesday morning, October 22, 2020 at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

She was born May 31, 1927 in Washington C.H. to the late Floyd Webster Clay and Iva Lou (Leisure-Clay) Spangler. She was also preceded in death by sisters Virginia Webb and Betty Massie, and brothers Lawrence Clay and Charles Clay. Stepfather, Jacob Spangler and Luana's son, Christopher Foster.

Louise, as she preferred to be called, first met Herman H. Berry on November 25, 1945, at a dance, (they both loved to dance), decided he was "the one", they married three days later. They enjoyed an active and energetic marriage for 64 years, until Herman's death in 2009.

Louise was retired from the Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion, where she worked as an assistant cook. Previously she worked at the P Hagerty Shoe Company in Washington C.H., OH, as a leather seamstress. She loved working word search puzzles and reading, but her favorite hobby was sewing. She could sew anything from shoes to wedding dresses, and her services were in high demand. During her years at Fairhaven, she did so many alterations that she wore out her sewing machine. Louise also loved doing exciting things. As a teenager she raced stock cars built by her brother Charles, who also took her on her first motorcycle rides. Even after turning 92 she never tired of taking rides, and going fast.

Louise was active in community groups, including the Good Friends Club, and the Weak-Enders Camping Club, but her most favorite times were when her family was together.

Surviving are her daughters: Loretta Dawson of Marion, Linda (Don) Gossett of Middletown and Luana (John) Mathew of LaRue.

Grandchildren; Cassandra (Chris) Myers, Patrick (Nicole) Dawson, Chandra (David) DeCan, Amy (Scott) Penman, Heather (Brandon) Bello, Sara Kolaks, Scott (Kelly) Gossett and Tomas (Valeria) Trescak.

Great Grandchildren; Bailey Myers, Josiah Dawson, Ashley Phillabaum, Emma Sue DeCan, Brandon DeCan, Aubrey (Josiah) Stolzburg, Blaine, Abram, Hartleigh and Canaan Bello, Carson Kolaks, and Evangeline and Alexander Penman, Coretta and Adelaide Gossett and Vittoria and Dario Trescak.

Private family services will be held at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Debi Berry will officiate. Private burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial Gifts may be made to Fairhaven Community, 850 Marseilles Avenue, Upper Sandusky, OH 43342.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.