1/1
Margaret Louise Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Louise Berry, 93, of La Rue, died peacefully Wednesday morning, October 22, 2020 at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

She was born May 31, 1927 in Washington C.H. to the late Floyd Webster Clay and Iva Lou (Leisure-Clay) Spangler. She was also preceded in death by sisters Virginia Webb and Betty Massie, and brothers Lawrence Clay and Charles Clay. Stepfather, Jacob Spangler and Luana's son, Christopher Foster.

Louise, as she preferred to be called, first met Herman H. Berry on November 25, 1945, at a dance, (they both loved to dance), decided he was "the one", they married three days later. They enjoyed an active and energetic marriage for 64 years, until Herman's death in 2009.

Louise was retired from the Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion, where she worked as an assistant cook. Previously she worked at the P Hagerty Shoe Company in Washington C.H., OH, as a leather seamstress. She loved working word search puzzles and reading, but her favorite hobby was sewing. She could sew anything from shoes to wedding dresses, and her services were in high demand. During her years at Fairhaven, she did so many alterations that she wore out her sewing machine. Louise also loved doing exciting things. As a teenager she raced stock cars built by her brother Charles, who also took her on her first motorcycle rides. Even after turning 92 she never tired of taking rides, and going fast.

Louise was active in community groups, including the Good Friends Club, and the Weak-Enders Camping Club, but her most favorite times were when her family was together.

Surviving are her daughters: Loretta Dawson of Marion, Linda (Don) Gossett of Middletown and Luana (John) Mathew of LaRue.

Grandchildren; Cassandra (Chris) Myers, Patrick (Nicole) Dawson, Chandra (David) DeCan, Amy (Scott) Penman, Heather (Brandon) Bello, Sara Kolaks, Scott (Kelly) Gossett and Tomas (Valeria) Trescak.

Great Grandchildren; Bailey Myers, Josiah Dawson, Ashley Phillabaum, Emma Sue DeCan, Brandon DeCan, Aubrey (Josiah) Stolzburg, Blaine, Abram, Hartleigh and Canaan Bello, Carson Kolaks, and Evangeline and Alexander Penman, Coretta and Adelaide Gossett and Vittoria and Dario Trescak.

Private family services will be held at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Debi Berry will officiate. Private burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial Gifts may be made to Fairhaven Community, 850 Marseilles Avenue, Upper Sandusky, OH 43342.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved