A graveside service for Marian Louise Robinson, 84, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Thursday. October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Brooks, pastor at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers were Eric, Mac, Alexis and Caelan Bloom and Carl Robinson. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Marian, who retired from teaching school after 30 years of service, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.