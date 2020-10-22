1/
Marian Louise Robinson
A graveside service for Marian Louise Robinson, 84, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Thursday. October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Brooks, pastor at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers were Eric, Mac, Alexis and Caelan Bloom and Carl Robinson. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Marian, who retired from teaching school after 30 years of service, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Washington Cemetery
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Washington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Memories & Condolences

October 21, 2020
Eric and family,
We am sorry for your loss and we are thinking of you.
Kindness Regards,
Mindi and Maddison Wilson
Mindi Wilson
Friend
October 20, 2020
Very sad to hear of this . She was a very special lady . Daughter to my favorite aunt Helen Purdum. Sending prayers and thoughts of comfort
Felicia Powell
Family
October 20, 2020
October 20, 2020
Sad to hear about this, I was hoping to get to visit again when things were safe. Cousin Patty was such a sweet woman and I enjoyed seeing her whenever I did. Lots of happy memories of being a kid at her house and her Mother Helen was my favorite Aunt. Both are missed.
Debbie Powell
Family
