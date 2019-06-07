Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Matson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marianne Matson passed away on 2 May 2019. She was 92 years old. Marianne was born and raised in Munich Germany. As a teen she endured the horrors of World War II. Both of her brothers were killed in combat. Her home was destroyed by bombing. In 1953 she and her three children came to America aboard the USNS General William O. Darby. In 1955 they moved from Fort Belvoir Virginia to Washington Court House – the home of her husband David Willis (Bill) Matson. For many years Marianne was a familiar face and voice in downtown Court House when she worked at the candy counter in Murphy's and then at the catalog counter in JC Penney's. She later worked at Hallmark. Her unmistakable German accent stayed with her throughout her life. In 2006 after the death of her husband, she moved to Seattle. She often spoke affectionately about her life in Washington Court House, her Matson family relatives, and how she missed old friends and familiar places. Marianne is survived by her children, her grandchildren, and their spouses. Much to her delight she recently became a great- grandmother. Most of her Matson family relatives live throughout the Fayette County region although some live as far away as California, Arizona and New York. Marianne will be buried in Washington Cemetery alongside her longtime husband and longtime buddy- Bill. May they both rest in peace.

Published in Record Herald from June 7 to June 8, 2019

